Hyderabad: Man hacked to death in broad daylight, people remain mute spectators

    Hyderabad, Sep 26: In yet another shocking incident, a man was hacked to death in full public view in Hyderabad's Rajendranagar Attapur road near Pillar 143 of the PV Narasimha Rao expressway in Cyberabad police limits.

    The video immediately went viral on various social media. The video shows the victim lying on the ground, being attacked with an axe 13 times in 21 seconds even as vehicle pass by.

    According to the police, it is a case of revenge murder. The victim who was killed was involved in a murder case last year and was attacked by that victim's relatives.

    The police said that they arrested two assailants in connection with the murder.

    It is learnt that the deceased identified as Ramesh, was an accused number 1 in the murder case of one Mahesh Goud, who was killed in Dec 2017. Mahesh's relatives killed Ramesh. The police also said that the traffic cops who was seen in the video trying to stop the assailants but they even pushed him away.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 15:56 [IST]
