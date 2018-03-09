Hyderabad: Man brutally thrashes wife for switching off wifi at night

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was brutaally thrashed by her husband for disconnecting the Wifi connection in the midnight to make him go to sleep.

The incident happened in Hyderabad's Somajiguda on Wednesday evening. The victim has been identfied as Reshma Sultana. She is currently being undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Reshma switched off the wifi as her husband, Omer Pasha was continuously surfing the internet beyond midnight. Agitated with his wife's action Pasha punched his wife. It is learnt that the couple has been married for six years and have three daughters.

The incident came to light only after a complaint was lodged by Reshma's mother with the Panjagutta police. A case is yet to be registered and the matter has been referred to the Women police station for counselling.

