Hyderabad international human trafficking racket: Girls lured with jobs, forced into prostitution

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 19: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet agent 17 persons in connection with an international human trafficking case.

The case was registered at Hyderabad, following the arrest of 10 human traffickers. Four Bangladeshi girls were rescued from the brothers and several digital decides were recovered.

Investigation by NIA established that the arrested accused were associates of Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh who illegally trafficked young girls from Bangladesh to India and vice versa. Ruhul Amin Dhali was already arrested by NIA on 12.12.2019 in another case.

Investigation further revealed that there were money transfers between Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Shaik as commission paid to the former for trafficking across the borders.

Ruhul Amin Dhali and other 10 arrested accused had illegally entered India in 1980's and established a prostitution racket along with Yusuf Khan and Bithi Begum (husband and wife) in various parts of India. The 12 accused hatched a criminal conspiracy along with their associates in Bangladesh to look for young Bangladeshi girls in the age-group of 19-25 years and traffick them to India by crossing Sonai River and via Kolkata and then take them to various destinations in India including Mumbai and Hyderabad. These girls are lured with promise of lucrative jobs and better quality of life in India. They are also provided fake Indian identity documents and are eventually forced into prostitution.

The NIA said that the accused persons were trafficking poor and young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organised network of agents in Bangladesh and India. The girls were falsely promised lucrative jobs and were subsequently forced into prostitution.

This is not the first time that such human trafficking racket was busted in Hyderabad. In 2015, following the arrest of Pakistan national Mohammad Nasir in Hyderabad, it had come to light that the Harkat-ul Jihadi Islami (HuJI) was also involved in a similar racket spanning between Bangladesh and Hyderabad.

It was found that one Abdul Jabbar also part of this network had entered India from Bangladesh through Malda in West Bengal. It was learnt that apart from setting up terror modules, these persons were involved in a massive human trafficking racket.

It was found that these persons had greased the palms of several officials and prepared fake documents, which were in turn used to send the girls brought in from Bangladesh into India to other countries. It was found that they managed to get at least 15 persons out of the country.

In the latest case, the NIA after taking over the case rescued three more girls in addition to the six earlier rescued by the Hyderabad police. During the raids, the NIA recovered several incriminating articles and documents. These included multiple identity documents of trafficked girls, contraceptive pills, mobile phones and large number of diaries and registers containing names and mobile numbers of various brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on commission basis.