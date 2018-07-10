Hyderabad horror: Drunken man bangs 3-yr-old son against auto-rickshaw after a tiff with wife

Hyderabad, July 10: A shocking video has emerged where a man from Hyderabad was seen repeatedly banging his three-year-old son against an auto-rickshaw. News agency ANI reported that the kid was badly injured in the incident and he underwent treatment at a hospital.

Now, the victim is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee. The man was reportedly drunk when he literally threw his son to hit the vehicle. The accused committed the crime after fighting with his wife.

"Hyderabad: 3-yr-old boy injured after his father banged him on an auto-rickshaw in an inebriated state following a quarrel with wife yesterday. Child was admitted to hospital by police & is now handed over to Child Welfare Committee," tweeted ANI.

Hyderabad: 3-yr-old boy injured after his father banged him on an auto-rickshaw in an inebriated state following a quarrel with wife yesterday. Child was admitted to hospital by police & is now handed over to Child Welfare Committee. — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

Reports added that the child's mother was hesitant to file a complaint against her husband. Thus the police have registered a suo-moto case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The man, who immediately fled after committing the crime, is yet to be nabbed by the police.

"Victim's mother wasn't willing to lodge a complaint so police have registered a Suo-moto case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Accused absconding. #Hyderabad," tweeted ANI.

Victim's mother wasn't willing to lodge a complaint so police have registered a Suo-moto case under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Accused absconding. #Hyderabad — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

You can watch the video where the man was caught committing the horrific crime:

"#WATCH Man in an inebriated state bangs his 3-yr-old son against an auto-rickshaw following a quarrel with his wife. Child handed over to Child Welfare Committee. Case registered under Sec 324 of IPC & Sec 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Accused absconding (9.07.18) #Hyderabad," tweeted ANI.

#WATCH Man in an inebriated state bangs his 3-yr-old son against an auto-rickshaw following a quarrel with his wife. Child handed over to Child Welfare Committee. Case registered under Sec 324 of IPC & Sec 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act; Accused absconding (9.07.18) #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8YWjfrEdjN — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2018

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day