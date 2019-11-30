Hyderabad gang rape case: 4 accused sent for 14 day judicial remand, family claims police negligence

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Nov 30: A day after the all four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of the 26 years old veterinarian were nabbed by the Hyderbada police, the Telangana Shadnagar town's Mandal Executive Magistrate on Saturday has sent them into14 days judicial custody.

Reportedly, all the four accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen could be to be sent to Mahabubnagar jail in Hyderbadad.

The order has been passed today at Shadnagar police station because due to the non-availability of the judge all four accused cannot be produced at Mahabubnagar fast-track court.

There was a tensed situation outside the Shamshabad police station after the news of the gruesome gang-rape and murder of the 26 years old veterinarian came out, the agitators showed protest condemning the heinous act and urging the police to hand over the criminals to the public and they will teach them proper lesson.

The outrage was so much that the police had to go for lathi charge and bring the magistrate to the police station from the back door of the Shamshabad police station.

The situation in Hyderabad reminded the nation the 7 years old incident of Nirbhaya gang rape case that shocked the entire nation triggering a nationwide outrage.

#WATCH: Police lathicharged on locals who hurled slippers on police outside Shadnagar police station, where the accused in rape&murder case of the woman veterinary doctor were lodged earlier today. Accused have been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/qXOc0SVOyS — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

Viewing the outrage security beefed up around the Shamshabad police station.

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana protesters demanded capital punishment for the four accused.

A 26 year old veterinarian on Wednesday night was raped and burnt by the four youth, who were lorry driver and cleaners, the crime took place on the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The deceased's charred body was discovered by some passerby on Thursday morning and they informed the police. In the initial investigation police came to know that the culprit's hatched a plan to trap the victim by helping her to fix her scooter near the toll plaza, according to a report the victim was forced to dring consume cold drink laced with liquor before the crime took place. All four accused hailed from Telangana.

On Friday the Cyberabad police confirmed the arrest of the four accused in this case.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) team reached the residence of the veterinarian in Hyderabad. Victim's family claimed that role of police was negative. Police didn't listen to them, they were saying that she must have eloped.They were fighting over jurisdiction, under whose jurisdiction it comes in. This caused delay. And the family claimed if the police responded on time they could have saved their daughter.