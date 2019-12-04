Hyderabad gang rape and murder case: Fast-track court to be set up in Mahabubnagar

  • search
    Hyderabad, Dec 04: A week after the gruesome rape and murder of the 26-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad, on Wednesday, the Telangana government directed to set up a fast-track court in Mahabubnagar for a speedy trial in the case.

    The notification issues today by Telangana Secretary for legal, A Santhosh Reddy, justice department and the legislative affairs. As the special tribunal they have designated the first additional district and sessions judge court in Mahabubnagar.

    Fast-track court to be set up in Mahabubnagar
    Image Credit: PTI Photo

    Besides this, the notice also suggested that the Registrar General of the High Court will take all the necessary actions needed to be taken ahead.

    Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on said had said that the case will be heard in a fast-track court, giving the example of the minor girl who was raped and murdered in Warangal district, and the proceeding was done within two months of the incident.

    On November 27, the 26-year-old veterinarian of Hyderabad was gang raped and brutally killed. Her charred body was discovered on the next day under an under-construction flyover. The gruesome incident has yet again raised question at the safety of women in India. A nationwide protest has been started across the nation demanding stringent punishment for the culprits and delivering justice to the women who are victims of heinous crime like this.

    Read more about:

    hyderabad rape fast track court

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 19:31 [IST]
