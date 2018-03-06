Hyderabad: Father chops off son's wrist over his porn addiction

A father chopped off his teenage son's hand in Hyderabad on Monday for allegedly getting addicted to pornography on his smartphone despite repeated warnings.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi, who is a butcher by profession of Jalpalli colony in the old city.

The incident happened when Qayyum caught his son red-handed watching porn film. He tried to snatch the mobile from his son's hand, but he resisted and even bit the hand of his father and left home. However, in the night, the boy returned home when everybody had gone to bed.

Next morning, Qayyum and his son fought again on the same issue. In a fit of anger, Qayyum chopped off his son's right hand.

Hearing the son's screams, the other family members came and immediately took him to a nearby hospital.

