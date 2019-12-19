Hyderabad encounter: Families of 4 accused file plea in SC, seek action against cops

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, Dec 19: Families of the four accused (who were killed in Telangana encounter) have filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking registration of FIR, investigation, and criminal action against Telangana police personnel who were involved in the encounter.

Earlier, a PIL was filed in the SC seeking an SIT probe, monitored by former apex court judges, into Telangana police's encounter of four accused in the gruesome Telangana rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor. The PIL also suggested compensation for the accused families.

The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 26, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body.

Hyderabad encounter: Doctors fear decompose of bodies, seeks HC advice on preserving

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognisance of the killing of four men accused of raping and murdering a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad and ordered an inquiry into the police encounter.

According to earlier reports, the four accused Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police on the early hour of December 6. The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder took place.

The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: Telangana govt sets up SIT to probe encounter

As the process was taking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons. All the four accused were taken to hospital but succumbed to their injuries.