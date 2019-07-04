Hyderabad cops registers cheating case against actor Hrithik Roshan, cult.fit denies allegations

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Hyderabad, July 04: Police in Hyderabad registered a case of cheating against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, brand ambassador of Cult.Fit and three others on a complaint filed by a gym user.

The complainant said the fitness centre enrolled more people than it could accommodate and failed to give the slots as promised at the time of registration. He alleged that when he protested he was barred from using their app to book the slots.

KPHB Colony police station under Cyberabad police commissionerate on Wednesday booked the case against the actor and three officials of Cult.Fit Healthcare Private Limited on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

According to Inspector K. Laxmi Narayana, a person who had registered himself as a user of Cult fitness centre in KPHB 3rd Phase lodged the complaint that the company failed to keep its promise of daily work out sessions.

I. Shahsikanth, who lodged the complaint with the police last month, alleged that he was not allotted a slot for the workout though he had paid a fee of Rs 17,490 in December last year.

The gym was offering weight loss packages for Rs 17,490 to Rs 36,400 for one year. Shashikanth availed the discount offered at the time of the centre's launch.

He claimed that since the company advertised guaranteed weight loss and daily work out sessions and with Hrithik Roshan acting as its brand ambassador, a large number of people registered themselves. Police officer said they were investigating the case.

cult.fit responds:

"cult.fit is a responsible company conscious of the health and safety requirements of both customers as well as it's staff, the company said in a statement.

The customer in question, Shashi, has behaved inappropriately and violently with our staff against whom (Shashi) we were constrained to take action.

The current police complaint appears to have been hence filed subsequently against us falsely, while also mischievously dragging our celebrity brand ambassador ,Hrithik Roshan ,wrongly in it. We are cooperating with the authorities as per due process and evaluating remedial action."