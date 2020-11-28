Hyderabad civic polls: BJP's campaign set to heat up with Amit Shah's visit

Hyderabad, Nov 28: With just a couple of days left for civic body polls in Hyderabad, the political temperature in the city is all set to rise on Saturday with Union home minister Amit Shah's visit.

Amit Shah, who reached Hyderabad today morning, is scheduled to begin his campaign trail with Bhagyanagar temple visit. He will then hold a roadshow in Sanath Nagar, Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituency.

It can be seen that the local election in Hyderabad has become a high-stakes battle for key political parties with many top BJP leaders holding hectic poll campaigns in the city against the ruling TRS-AIMIM government in Telangana.

On Friday, BJP national president JP Nadda in the State capital to campaign for the party ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections to be held next week.

"Somebody asked why the national president of BJP is campaigning in municipal elections. I want to say that I am ready to go anywhere to carry forward politics of development and to end corruption," Nadda had said during his roadshow at Kothapet.

On Wednesday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao took a jibe at the BJP for actively campaigning for the ensuing GHMC elections in the city and said US President Donald Trump could also come here for electioneering for the saffron party.

"These people (BJP) have forgotten that this is 'gally election'. Leaders from Delhi are coming, international leaders might also come. Trump Sahab may also come as he is their friend. We just need blessings of the public of Hyderabad," he had said during his poll campaign.

So far, Bangalore South MP Tejaswi Surya, Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Smriti Irani and Nadda have campaigned for the party in Hyderabad. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to join the electioneering in the city today.