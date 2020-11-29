GHMC polls: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Secunderabad after performing 'aarti' at Bhagyalakshmi Temple

GHMC polls: Why Hyderabad’s Bhagyalakshmi temple has become centre of BJP's campaign

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Nov 29: Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday to begin his rally in preparation for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls that will begin from December 1.

Shah performed aarti at Bhagyalakshmi temple which is adjacent to the Charminar, before his roadshow from Varasiguda Chourasta to Sithaphalmandi. After spending around 15 minutes in the temple, Shah waved and flashed victory signs at a large number of party workers who had gathered near Charminar.

The BJP leader then held a roadshow and will address meetings during his daylong visit.

The counting of votes in GHMC election will be done on December 4.

Adityanath pitches for renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar’

Despite it being just a Corporation election, several BJP heavyweights have been visiting the state for the upcoming polls.

The BJP, which won the recent assembly byelection to Dubbak constituency in Telangana upsetting the TRS, is going all out in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections and has fielded several senior leaders and union ministers in the campaign.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to campaign today for BJP. He will hold a rally in Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency and is also expected to address a public meeting at Shah Ali Banda.