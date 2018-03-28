Hyderabad: Case registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh for his inciting speech

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh on Monday in Rein Bazar Police Station for hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity between two groups during a recent rally held on the eve of Ram Navami.

The video of Raja Singh's speech went viral on the night of Sunday on social media in which he had made derogatory remarks with an intention to disrupt peaceful atmosphere of the city.

The first complaint was filed by Charminar MLA Ahmed Pasha Qadri from the AIMIM where he submitted the 'provocative' video and demanded the police to take strict against him.

He stated that such statements made by an elected representative would not just disturb communal harmony but also affect the peace and tranquillity in the city.

Another complaint was filed by an activist of Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) who came across the same video going viral on social media.

He approached the police stating that the BJP MLA hurt his religious sentiments and that his comments could spread hatred between communities.

OneIndia News

