Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments

A Case registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Falaknuma Police Station for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly remarked on iftar parties hosted by political parties, in a video message he posted on social media.

In a video posted on Facebook, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad said that the "green book (Quran) is responsible for spreading terrorism in India" and that he will neither host nor attend any Iftar party with those who "talk of killing Hindus".

"These days, many Telangana legislators are busy hosting Iftar parties, wearing skull caps and taking selfies. They think if they have to do vote bank politics, they will have to think of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all). This is their thinking. Those who sit with them (attend Iftar parties) are 'vote ke bikhari' (beggars for vote). My thinking is different," Raja said in the video.

While accusing CM Rao of "appeasing" the minorities, he had earlier posted on Twitter, "KCR wants aid from the Centre as the state is in financial crisis but for appeasement of minorities, the Telangana government is spending Rs 66 crore for Iftar party. Development over vote bank politics."

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day