English

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A Case registered against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Falaknuma Police Station for hurting religious sentiments after he allegedly remarked on iftar parties hosted by political parties, in a video message he posted on social media.

    Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments
    BJP MLA Raja Singh

    In a video posted on Facebook, the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad said that the "green book (Quran) is responsible for spreading terrorism in India" and that he will neither host nor attend any Iftar party with those who "talk of killing Hindus".

    "These days, many Telangana legislators are busy hosting Iftar parties, wearing skull caps and taking selfies. They think if they have to do vote bank politics, they will have to think of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all). This is their thinking. Those who sit with them (attend Iftar parties) are 'vote ke bikhari' (beggars for vote). My thinking is different," Raja said in the video.

    While accusing CM Rao of "appeasing" the minorities, he had earlier posted on Twitter, "KCR wants aid from the Centre as the state is in financial crisis but for appeasement of minorities, the Telangana government is spending Rs 66 crore for Iftar party. Development over vote bank politics."

    Read more about:

    bjp mla telangana social media

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 9:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue