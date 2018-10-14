Hyderabad: Alarming rise in viral fever, dengue, chikungunya cases

Hyderabad, Oct 14: Hospitals in Hyderabad see rise in cases of viral fever, dengue, chikungunya and influenza on daily basis.

The district hospital, which has an OPD footfall of over 3,000 people daily, has set up a seperate fever clinic to tend to only fever patients.

The long season of ailments is expected to continue till December and even January, when the temperature drops, triggering influenza cases.

According to Doctor,'Change in temperature is the cause. Out of all 10-20% are of viral flu. Last month we received 20 positive dengue casesand 10 this month.20-30 malaria cases reported in last 2 months'

Though anti-larval operations and fogging are being conducted in the city there is no respite for the people from mosquitoes.