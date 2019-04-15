  • search
    Hyd BJP MLA releases patriotic song, Pak claims he copied it from them

    Hyderabad, Apr 15: Thakur Raja Singh Lodh, a BJP member of the Telangana Assembly representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad has posted a video of him singing a song "Hindustan Zindabad" on Twitter.

    The Pakistani Army on Sunday asked India to emulatePakistan in speaking "truth" as it mocked an Indian legislator, claiming that the politician has copied its anthem and dedicated it to the Indian armed forces.

    File photo of Thakur Raja Singh Lodh
    Singh, representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had tweeted, "My new song which will be released on 14th April at 11:45 AM on the occasion of #SriRamNavami is dedicated to our #IndianArmy forces.

    However, as Lodh shared a snippet of the song on social media, the Pakistani Army claimed that the composition was a copy of a song released by its media wing on March 23 for Pakistan Day. The song was written by Sahir Ali Bagga.

    "Glad that you copied. But copy to speak the truth as well," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

    According to Pakistan media reports, Lodh copied the song 'Zindabad Pakistan' and recorded it by changing it to 'Zindabad Hindustan' and dedicated it to Indian armed forces.

    Lodh, however, hit back and tweeted "Good to see even #Pakistan media is covering my song "#Hindustan Zindabad.I'm more surprised that even a terrorist nation produces singer's (sic).

    #Pakistani singer's (sic) may have copied my song we don't have to copy anything from a terrorist state like Pakistan, Raja Singh said in a tweet.

    Lodh first hit the headlines in December 2015 when he threatened to do all within his power to disrupt a proposed beef festival at Osmania University.

    In 2016, in a Facebook post, he had said Dalits who were found skinning dead cows or carrying cow meat deserved to be beaten up.

    Story first published: Monday, April 15, 2019, 21:07 [IST]
