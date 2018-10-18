Hyatt Regency incident: Gun-toting VVIP Brat Ashish Pandey surrenders before Delhi Court

New Delhi, Oct 18: Aashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Hyatt Regency on October 14 surrendered before a Patiala House courts judge in Delhi on Thursday morning. Pandey has been on the run since Monday when a video, which shows him brandishing a gun at the entrance of the hotel, made headlines.

Police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel. It has also recorded the statement of the duo, and of Ashish's friends and relatives in Delhi and Lucknow.

While speaking to media, Pandey said,''I'm being projected like I'm a wanted terrorist and police across the nation is looking for me. Look Out Circular has been issued against me. If you check CCTV footage, you'll find who went to ladies toilet that night and who threatened whom.''

''I took the gun with me for safety. I didn't brandish it. It was hanging behind me all the time. I didn't even address that girl, she pushed me and made obscene hand gestures. I've faith in judiciary and so I decided to surrender. There is no history of police case against me,'' he also said.

The original video, shot on Saturday night at Hyatt Regency Hotel, had gone viral, prompting the Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, to intervene and direct quick action by the police.

A team of the Delhi Police raided several places on Wednesday along with their teams of UP Police, but in vain.

The Ambedkar Nagar district administration, meanwhile, suspended an arms license issued to Ashish in 1999. The UP Police had also searched for his criminal records but so far they could not find any such case against Ashish, the report said.