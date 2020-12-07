HVPNL Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 168 Assistant Engineer posts

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 07: Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) is inviting applications from Engineering Graduates to fill up 201 vacancies for Assistant Engineer posts in Electrical and Civil cadres.

The online application process has commenced on December 04, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at hpvn.org.in. The last date of receipt of applications is January 08, 2021.

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of GATE 2019 or GATE 2020 marks. There will be no interview or other selection test for this recruitment.

Candidates who have cleared GATE 2020/2019 and meet the specified eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply for recruitment to a pay scale of Rs 53100 - 167800 in Level-9 of the pay matrix.

Details of Vacancy:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - 168 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - 15 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - 18 Posts

Age Limit: 20 to 42 years

Pay Scale: Rs.53100-167800 in pay matrix Level-9

All applicants must have appeared and qualified in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2019 or 2020 in Electrical Engineering (EE), Mechanical Engineering (ME) or Civil Engineering (CE). Candidates who have qualified in GATE before 2019 are not eligible for this recruitment.

Applicants must have a full-time Bachelor's degree in Engineering in respective disciplines to apply for the recruitment. They must have secured at least 60% marks in the bachelor's degree program. Those who do not have the specified marks at Bachelor's degree may apply if they have a Master's degree in Engineering in the respective discipline with at least 60% marks. In addition, applicants must have passed Hindi/Sanskrit up to matric standard or in Higher Education in order to apply.

Final selection will be done on the basis of marks secured in GATE exam (carrying 80% weightage) and Socio-economic criteria & experience (carrying 20% weightage). Candidates have to mention the normalized GATE score in the online application form. The offer of appointment will be issued by respective units of HPUs where the vacancies are available.

Male candidates of General category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Female candidates of all categories have to pay Rs 125. In addition, male candidates of SC/BC-A/BC-B/ESM/EWS categories of Haryana have to pay Rs 125. PwD candidates of Haryana are completely exempted from the payment of any fee. The application fee can only be paid online through debit/credit card or internet banking.