Husband booked for giving triple talaq as wife gave birth 2 girls

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 14: Another matter of triple talaq came into light after a husband was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on Thursday after he discovered that she was bearing a female child. The incident took place in Chapra area of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the wife, Farzana, was compelled to go through a prenatal test. And when her husband, Ghalib, came across that the baby in the woman's womb was a female child, he took her to abort the foetus.

The story doesn't here end here, the accused husband later decided to give her divorce by pronouncing Talaq...talaq...talaq...!, according to the local police.

However, Farzana had already given birth to two beautiful daughters, the police confirmed.

Reportedly, a case has been filed at the local police station against Ghalib and nine other, including the in-laws of the Farzana.

Farzana and Ghalib tied the knot three years ago.

The Parliament of India, on August 1, had passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, under which instant triple talaq a criminal offence.