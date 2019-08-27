Husband beheads wife suspecting infidelity, carries head to PS

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Puri, Aug 27: A man allegedly beheaded his wife suspecting infidelity in a village in Odisha's Puri district, a police officer said. He then walked into the police station with the severed head and surrendered himself.

The incident occurred at Raiberuan village on Sunday night following a heated argument between the couple, Puri SP Uma Sankar Dash said. Accused 40-year-old Ganesh Beura, who was working with a private company in Chennai, had recently come home.

The couple entered into frequent arguments as the accused suspected that his 34-year-old wife Annapurna Beura was having an extramarital affair, Dash said.

During one such heated exchange on Sunday night, Beura killed his wife and beheaded her, the SP said. He walked into Astaranga police station with the severed head of his and narrated the entire incident to the police, an officer said.

However, family members of the woman alleged that the accused had been torturing his wife when she was in Chennai, because of which she had returned to Odisha. A forensic team has visited the crime site and conducted a thorough examination.

Investigation is on, a police officer said. Beura has been taken into custody and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.