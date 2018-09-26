Hurting local sentiments: Why Hizbul’s threat to local cops will blow up on the face

New Delhi, Sep 26: The Jammu and Kashmir government said that the submissions of resignations by special police officers who have been threatened by the Hizbul Mujahideen was a phenomenon restricted to certain parts of the state only.

The Hizbul Mujahideen in a recent video had warned the cops in Kashmir, especially the SPOs to quit or face the bullet. The outfit even followed up the warning by killing three SPOs, following which many tendered their resignations.

While decoding the threat handed by the Hizbul, it becomes clear that the SPOs were playing a vital role in gathering intelligence on the ground. This had led to the targeted killing of several Hizbul Mujahideen commanders over the past year and half. The issue is not about Kashmiri pride, but the fear that the local intelligence was getting the better of them.

However experts say that this threat by the Hizbul Mujahideen would backfire. The ground level support that these terrorists enjoy in certain parts of the state will start to reduce, if they continue to kill locals, even if they are police personnel. What is worse, the terror group has issued a similar warning even to the lady police personnel and this is not going to go down too well with the locals.

The Kashmiris may have watched silently these developments, but it is only a matter of time before they go against these local terrorists, feels Air Marshal B K Pandey (retd). He feels that this move by the Hizbul would backfire badly as it would affect the sentiment of the locals.

Security officials too say that ever since the Hizbul Mujahideen has started to target the locals the sentiment on the ground has slowly begun to change. The locals will not tolerate their own being killed. Moreover there is this clear perception that is there in the minds of the people that this is being orchestrated by Pakistan.

An Intelligence Bureau report prepared following the killing of the three SPOs pointed to a clear Pakistan hand. It was the Pakistan modules and security establishment which suggested that the local cops be targeted. They wanted to create panic and also an element of fear. The intention was to drive across the message that if the cops are not safe, then nobody is. Officials say that this new strategy is going to backfire.

The J&K government on the other hand admitted to special police officers (SPOs) submitting their resignations in the face of militant threat, but said that the number was "negligible" and the phenomenon was restricted to certain parts of south Kashmir only.

Last week, the killing of three SPOs following their abduction by militants in southern Shopian district triggered resignations by a number of policemen and SPOs in the Valley and some of them posted videos on social media confirming it.

But the ministry of home affairs (MHA) was quick to deny that any policeman had resigned and termed such reports are "untrue and motivated" and part of a false propaganda by certain "mischievous elements". It also said, "There are some mischievous elements who are deliberately trying to create an impression that those SPOs whose services have not been renewed due to administrative reasons, have resigned".

However, J&K's chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said at a press conference here on Tuesday that the number of those SPOs who have quit is "negligible" and that the problem is restricted to certain areas only".

J&K has 30,000 SPOs and the number of those resigning is negligible. The problem is restricted to certain areas of south Kashmir only. There is by and large no such problem in north and central Kashmir," he said.

He also said that all SPOs have been asked to take precautionary measures regarding their personal safety whereas the government is in the process of enhancing their honorarium. He said that the honorarium of SPOs was enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per month some time ago and the same will be hiked substantially. He, however, refused to give out figures and said that it be decided by the state administrative council headed by the governor in a few days.