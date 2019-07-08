  • search
    Hurriyat’s meeting with Kashmir pandits, an immature PR exercise

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Srinagar, July 08: BJP leader Surinder Ambardar termed the recent meeting of Kashmiri Pandits with Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq an "immature PR exercise" and said the party and its government do not endorse such activities.

    He was reacting to the reported meeting of a five-member Kashmiri Pandit delegation and the Mirwaiz on the issue of the community's return to the valley last week.

    File photo of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

    "Neither the party nor the government endorse such activities. This should not been taken seriously," the legislative council member told reporters on Sunday.

    He said the party is keeping an eye on these development and activities.

    "It is immature PR exercise with those (Hurriyat Conference leaders) who have credibility crises at their end," the BJP leader said.

    Ambardar said that the BJP and its government are firm on the return and rehabilitation of the community in the Valley with honour and dignity.

    Hurriyat initiates process to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits

    The MLC said Kashmiri Hindus had whole-heartedly supported the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections despite a cumbersome voting process.

    He said that the party believed that the Home Ministry would facilitate the creation of a hassle-free process of voting for the community in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

    Meanwhile, several Kashmiri Pandit organisations distanced themselves from the meeting.

    The All India Kashmiri Samaj condemned the meeting.

    "Kashmiri Pandits, the aborigines of the valley, will return on their terms, not dictated by the forces of Kashmir responsible for the community's exodus," a spokesperson said.

    The All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), expressed concern over some self-styled leaders trying to "play with the cause of the community by taking it for granted".

    In a statement issued here, ASKPC president Ravinder Raina asked community members to be vigilant against the elements that are killing the cause of Kashmiri Pandits.

