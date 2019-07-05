Hurriyat initiates process to facilitate return of Kashmiri Pandits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, July 05: The All Party Hurriyat Conference has initiated a process to facilitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. The move comes in the wake of a group of Pandits holding a meeting with the separatist group.

A committee was formed to initiate the process after the second round of consultations between the Pandits and Hurriyat leaders. A team of the Pandits led by Satish Mahaldar, met Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other leaders at the Hurriyat office in Srinagar.

The official statement by the All Party Hurriyat Conference said, ' a delegation of Kashmiri led by Satish Mahaldar met the APHC leaders at the Rajbagh office. The meeting was in continuation of the previous meeting the delegation had with APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence last month regarding the return of Pandits to Kashmir and initiating a sustained inter-community dialogue to build mutual trust."

Further it said that the suggestions would be discussed with all sincerity and seriousness. The matter would be discussed with a cross-section of the people, including civil society, religious organisations and Pandits who have not left the Valley to make it inclusive and broad based.