Hurriyat chief’s son in terror ranks fighting occupational forces says father

The new chief of the Tehrik-e-Hurriyat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has refused to re-call his son who joined the Hizbul Mujahideen recently. An image of Sehrai's son, Junaid Ahmed posing with a rifle had surfaced recently.

On Saturday, the J&K Director General of Police, S P Vaid urged Sehrai to prevail upon his son to return to the mainstream. Sehrai on the other hand claimed that after he rejected Vaid's offer, the police arrested his elder son, Rashid Khan. He said that his elder son was picked up by the police after he filed a missing complaint to track down Junaid.

He further went on to say that it was his son's choice to fight occupational forces.

The details available on Junaid suggest that he has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen. His code name is Amaar Bhai and is a resident of Bagar Barzula.

His qualification is MBA (K.U). Further, it is said that he is active as a terrorist in the Valley since March 24, 2018, that is today.

In a development last week Tehrik-e-Hurriyat after Syed Ali Shah Geelani stepped down as the chairman to make way for long-time friend Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai.

The TeH was started in 2005 and Geelani and Sehrai were its founding members. The reason behind the formation of this organisation was due to a rift that Geelani had with the Jamaat-e-Islami. It was Sehrai who was instrumental in the formation of TeH.

Geelani had in fact proposed Sehrai as his replacement in the TeH. Howeve,r it was opposed as several members questioned the nomination system especially where there is an election process in place.

