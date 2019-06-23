  • search
    Hundreds participate in walkathon for 'a greener and safer Bengaluru'

    Bengaluru, June 23: Even as green cover in Bengaluru has been steadily declining over the last few decades, some efforts to reverse this phenomena are gathering momentum.

    A Walkathon was organized as part of a campaign for 'a greener and safer Bengaluru'. The walkathon started from near CV Raman General Hospital in Indira Nagar.

    It's been a long time since environmentalists and urban conservationists have been asking the BBMP to carry out a tree census in the city. However, with BBMP showing no sign of initiating this drive, residents have taken it upon themselves .

    Air pollution reduces life expectancy of Indians by 2.6 years

    Meanwhile, authorities at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport have begun the process of translocating 7,095 trees over the next three years - one of India's largest such programmes - as part of a Rs 13,000 crore airport expansion project.

    The overhaul process will include a new terminal, widening of access roads as well as a new multi-modal transport hub.

    So far, the thousand-odd trees that have been transplanted since March have seen a survivability rate of upwards of 85%.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
