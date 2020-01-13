  • search
    Hundreds of Jamia students gherao VC's office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar's office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

    Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

    The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC. They are staging a sit-in outside the office, asking the VC to interact with them over issue.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 13:51 [IST]
