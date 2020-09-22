YouTube
    Humble mind, big heart says PM Modi after Harivansh serves tea to protesting MPs

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: To personally serve tea to those who attacked him, those sitting on dharna shows Harivansh is blessed with humble mind, big heart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji," PM Modi said.

    Humble mind, big heart says PM Modi after Harivansh serves tea to protesting MPs

    Harivansh the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday morning met protesting MPs from the Opposition parties, who sat in dharna all night on the lawns of Parliament in protest against the farm bills. He offered to the MPs who moved a no-confidence against him a day earlier.

    Harivansh meets Opposition MPs who staged overnight sit-in protest at Parliament

    To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji, PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said that they are protesting to protect the rights of the farmers and against the way the "black laws" were passed in Parliament. This is not. about a personal equation but an issue that concerns farmers, he further added.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 9:49 [IST]
