Humanity International Women Achievers Awards 2018 felicitates all women of substance

Commemorating the International Women's Day on March 8, 2018, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital in association with NGO Humanity - a helping hand foundation, organized "Humanity International Women Achievers Awards 2018".

Women from different walks of life were felicitated for their meritorious achievements and contribution to the society and nation.

The event was conceived and executed by producer and director Farz Khan. 26 women were felicitated including renowned singer Kavita Seth, Anamika Grover, Shivani Vaswani, RJ Shruti Kulkarni, Social worker Teesta Setalvad, Violinist Anupriya Deotale, Indian poet & author Neelam Saxena Chandra amongst other.

Dr. Maral Vazarloo, Pune based Iranian woman who rode over 1,00,000 km through 45 countries in 7 continents to support women empowerment, also graced the occasion.

"We are felicitating and acknowledging the work of great women stalwarts, which will encourage other women to go out and create a mark for themselves and feel equal in all ways. I would like to take this platform to congratulate all the winners and tell every female to break the stereotype and follow her dream. Don't celebrate your womanhood on one day, but every day", said Ms. Rekha Dubey, CEO, Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.