'Hum rasthe mein hein, khuch hi ghante mein hum sabse milenge': Trump tweets in Hindi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 24: Before his arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to attend the mega event at the Motera cricket stadium, Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi for the first time saying he is "looking forward to land in India in a few hours".

"We look forward to coming to India. We are on the way, we will meet everyone in a few hours!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to post a heart-felt welcome message for Donald Trump.

Donald Trump India visit: 'Honored to return to India’, tweets Ivanka Trump

Quoting Trump's tweet where he said that he was leaving for India, PM Modi tweeted: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump ! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

Meanwhile, Modi has arrived in Ahmedabad. He will hold a roadshow with Trump. Later, both leaders will attend the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium.

Stringent security measures have been put in place in view of the VVIP trip. News Nation has learnt that the DRDO has deployed anti-drone security system for the entire route of the roadshow.