Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge: People march in Delhi in support of Jamia students

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 22: Scores of people took out a march in South Delhi on Sunday in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students and those facing police action for violent protest against the new citizenship law.

Holding placards, people shouted 'Inquilab Zindabad' and demanded scrapping of the contentious law during the march in Alaknanda area. A group of Jamia students also participated in the protest.

One of the placards read 'Hum kagaz nahi dikhayenge (We will not show documents), reject CAA, NRC', and another said, 'I stand with Jamia'. The national capital has been witnessing a number of protests, some of them violent, against the law for a week.

On Friday, angry protesters set a car on fire, damaged several vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting near Delhi Gate after police baton-charged them and used water cannon to disperse the crowd.

Violence had also erupted in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur, Jafrabad, Southeast Delhi's New Friends' Colony and Jamia Nagar in which several vehicles were set on fire and public property damaged.