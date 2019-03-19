  • search
    'Hugs for Tukde Tukde gang, arrest for pro-Modi youth': Amit Shah slams Congress

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah on Tuesday took a pot shot at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over police action against techies at the Congress chief's rally in Bengaluru on Monday.

    Hugs for Tukde Tukde gang, arrest for pro-Modi youth: Amit Shah slams Congress
    Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah

    "Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj of CONgress must know 'youth decides the future of a period' Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Shah wrote on Twitter.

    Chaos reigned at Gandhi's rally after several people started raising slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the Manyata Tech Park. The protesters put up placards asking Gandhi to leave the venue.

    The police took the protesters, whom the BJP referred to as techies, into custody in order to clear the venue. The BJP condemned police action against the protesters at the Manyata Tech park, where Gandhi's event was held.

    The Karnataka BJP posted a video on Twitter claiming that police arrested the techies for raising pro-Modi slogans at the Gandhi's venue. "Democracy in Danger...Police arrests few techies for raising pro Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru. This is the real face of democracy in a Cong JDS ruled state. It's total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed," read the tweet posted by BJP Karnataka on Monday night.

