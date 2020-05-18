  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huge spike in COVID-19 cases in India: 5,000 cases reported in 24 hours; Death toll stands at 3,029

    By
    |

    New Dehi, May 18: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday, 18 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,316 active cases across the country, while 3,029 people have died. As many as 35,823 patients have been cured or discharged.

    Huge spike in COVID-19 cases in India: 5,000 cases reported in 24 hours; Death toll stands at 3,029

    The Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan on the extension of lockdown till the end of the month and announce it on Monday, 18 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

    India joins 62 nations to seek probe into outbreak of coronavirus

    The announcement will come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 May, and issued new guidelines.

    Three states have reported over 10,000 cases so far with Maharashtra being the worst hit. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark. It has reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X