Huge spike in COVID-19 cases in India: 5,000 cases reported in 24 hours; Death toll stands at 3,029

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Dehi, May 18: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday, 18 May, according to the Health Ministry. There are now 53,316 active cases across the country, while 3,029 people have died. As many as 35,823 patients have been cured or discharged.

The Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan on the extension of lockdown till the end of the month and announce it on Monday, 18 May, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

The announcement will come a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till 31 May, and issued new guidelines.

Three states have reported over 10,000 cases so far with Maharashtra being the worst hit. The coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 33,000-mark. It has reported 2,347 new cases in a single day.