Huge resentment in the Congress over partiality and nepotism in ticket distribution

New Delhi, Nov 5: Though the Congress has declared its first list of 155 candidates on November 3 for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections but resentment over partiality, nepotism and groupism by senior leaders in ticket distribution still looms large as all favorites of State Congress President Kamal Nath, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia have got tickets. Lakshman Singh brother of Digvijay Singh and senior Congress leader Suresh Pachauri too got ticket despite constantly loosing elections.

The list of the Congress is full of outsiders and nepotism at its worst. This is the reason of resentment in the party. Sons of Kantital Bhuria and Satyavrat Chaturvedi and close relative of several other leaders got tickets. Sanjay Sharma, who came to the Congress from the BJP barely a week ago got ticket from Tendukhera and Vidyapati Patel who had switched to the Congress from the BSP has been made candidate from Deotalab.

Abhay Mishra who switched side to the Congress from the BJP has been made candidate from Rewa and Renu Shah has been made candidate from Sigrauli. There are around half a dozen such names who were part of some other political party around six month ago. The influence of Scindia on Gwalior and Chambal region tickets persists and this is the reason that leaders like Banwari Lal Sharma loosing last election from Jaura, OPS Bhadauria from Mehgaon, Munna Lal Goyal from Laskar East, Pradyumn Singh, Giriraj Dandotia and Govind Rajput have been made candidates.

Some such leaders have been made candidates who had lost several elections consecutively or they lost last elections from more than 15000 votes. Over a dozen such candidates included names like Ghanshyam Singh, Pradyumn Singh, Govind Rajput, Edal Singh, Banwari Lal, Surendra Singh Choudhary and Arunoday Chaube. Still the tug of war among senior leadership of the party is continuing on over two dozens of seats and this was the reason that first list got delayed but now the Congress will have to deal with the resentment as well.