    Huge quantity explosives recovered from a bus in Meghalaya

    By PTI
    Shillong, Oct 18: A cache of explosives have been recovered from a bus in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya and two persons have been arrested in this connection, a senior police officer said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Forty-five packets of gelatin sticks weighing 112.5 kg, 5,900 detonators packed in boxes and 133 metres of detonating cord were recovered from six bags belonging to two passengers travelling in the bus, Superintendent of Police Vivekananad Singh said.

    The seizure took place on Thursday when the bus travelling from Karimganj to Guwahati was intercepted at Khliehriat for checking of vehicles coming from Assam, the SP said.

    All commercial vehicles coming from Assam's Silchar were being checked as part of a special drive, Singh said. Both the passengers have been arrested and a case has been registered against the duo under provisions of the Explosives Act, he said.

    Explosive-like substance recovered from bus in Jammu, three detained

    "During preliminary interrogation, the two passengers said, they were taking the explosives to Karbi-Anglong district of Assam," the SP said. According to him, the particulars of the arrested persons were not being divulged in the interest of the investigation.

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
