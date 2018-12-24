Huge hike in one-time parking fees on Delhi cars dropped

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 24: The Delhi government on Monday ordered the "immediate withdrawal" of its order hiking the mandatory one-time parking fee across most of the city by as much as 18 times from January 1.

    The order issued by outgoing Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi on Friday had said that the new parking charges would have been applicable from January 1, 2019.

    "Transport dept has been directed to withdraw the order dt 21.12.2018 reg increase in parking charges in South/East/North Delhi Municipal Corporations. Owners of Commercial/Non commercial vehicles need not deposit the enhanced parking fee till the matter has been examined afresh (sic)," Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

    According to an order issued by the state transport department on Friday, the revised one-time parking fee on purchase of every four-wheeler will range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 75,000.

    The decision, which was taken on the basis of a proposal put by the three municipal corporations in Delhi, has led to the creation of six categories based on the cost of the vehicle. Currently, the fee is either Rs 2,000 or Rs 4,000 depending on the vehicle's cost.

    The move had, however, angered bus and taxi operators as the annual parking fee for different categories of commercial vehicles would rise and they had threatened to protest the move if the charges are not rolled back.

    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 22:44 [IST]
