K'taka: B S Yeddyurappa likely to return to state politics as 'BJP president'

After successful UPSC 2015, Bhyrappa to again appear for exam in 2016 for better ranking

Huge explosion and vibration reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 21: At least six dead after major explosion was reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga district around 10.15 pm Thursday.

According to reports, the blast and vibration in Shivamogga was caused by a box of dynamite exploding at the Railway Crusher Plant near Hunasodu of the district. Over 7 workers from Bihar found dead and more casualties feared. However, the concerned authorities are yet to confirm.

According to police, at least 6 dead after major explosion of truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Tremors were felt across Shimoga, parts of Chickmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts. No clarity yet on what caused the accident.

Locals also reported dynamite blast in Abbalagere taluk in Shivamogga. Shivamogga Rural MLA KB Ashok Naik said six bodies have been found.

Eyewitnesses took to Twitter and social media and shared visuals of the moment when the incident happened.

Loud Sound Reported from Karnataka around 10:20 pm . Some claiming it to be IAF Sonic Boom pic.twitter.com/fIi8RIXD9Y — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) January 21, 2021

Huge sound and vibration reported in Shimoga, Karnataka at 10.20PM which was felt at about a 15-20KM Radius too - From Shimoga to Bhadrawati. People were on roads under panic. Was it an earthquake or something else? #earthquake #shimoga #Shivamogga pic.twitter.com/q1p0kEQlHU — Nithin gowda (@NithinG36617175) January 21, 2021

In May last year, a loud sound rattled Bengaluru which was later confirmed by the Defence Department to have been caused by a test flight.