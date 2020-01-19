Huge clash breaks out between BJP, Congress workers at a restaurant launch event in Bhopal

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Bhopal, Jan 19: Huge clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening during launch of a restaurant.

On Sunday, as per a video by news agency ANI a huge scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress workers at a launch of a restaurant in Bhopal.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Clash breaks out between BJP and Congress workers in Bhopal during launch of a restaurant pic.twitter.com/bX4Ibd5x0s — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2020

Congress party worker who gave ride to Priyanka Gandhi fined Rs 6100 for not wearing helmet

The video shows both the party workers throwing chairs while the Bhopal police is trying to control the situation at the spot.

On Sunday, in another incident District collector Nidhi Nivedita of Rajgarh in MP and her deputy took on 'unruly' protesters who defied prohibitory orders to hold a rally in Biaora town supporting the new citizenship law. A video clips of which have gone viral on the internet showed the BJP organised pro-CAA rally. The video clips purportedly show the collector slapping a man and additional collector Priya Verma taking on some men who were part of the crowd.