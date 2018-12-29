  • search
    Huge arms cache seized in J&K; major terror attack averted: Army

    By Pti
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 29: The Army on Saturday said they have averted a major terror attack with the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    Two AK assault rifles, a hand grenade, four magazines with 256 rounds and 59 rounds of sniper ammunition were seized during a joint operation by the Army and local police in the Billawar block early on Saturday, a defence spokesman said.

    He said the security forces conducted the operation after receiving inputs from military intelligence and "this recovery has averted a major terrorists strike planned in the Jammu region".

    Defence sources said the arms and ammunition were wrapped in a polythene bag and dumped in an isolated area in a village for later use.

    PTI

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 14:32 [IST]
