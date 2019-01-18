Hues of Kumbh Mela 2019 in pictures

oi-Vikas SV

Allahabad, Jan 18: Kumbh Mela 2019 commenced with the first Shahi Snan on Tuesday (January 15). The holy dip for Kumbh Mela 2019 began on Monday midnight with the Shahi Snan on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. Over 12 crore people expected to visit Prayagraj between now and March, when the festival will come to a close.

As a part of the Shahi Snan, sadhus belonging to 13 akhadas take a dip in the holy rivers along the banks of River Ganga where the Kumbh Mela takes place. The order in which the akhadas perform the holy ritual by taking a dip in the river - the Ganges in case of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela - is predetermined and according to the norms, no one is allowed to enter the holy river before the akhadas finish their Shahi Snans.

World's biggest gathering A sea of devotees gathered to take bath at Sangam on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the first Shahi Snan, during Kumbh Mela 2019 in Allahabad (Prayagraj). Naga Sadhus take a holy bath Naga Sadhus take a holy bath at Sangam on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day during the Kumbh Mela. Juna Akhara Sadhus Juna Akhara Sadhus arrive to take a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious Makar Sankranti day during the Kumbh Mela. The auspicious holy dip A Sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti during Kumbh Mela