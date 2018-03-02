HTET 2017 result declared, how to check

The HTET 2017 December exam results have been declared. The results for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on December 23 and 24.

4,12,024 candidates appeared for the exam of which 123419 were male and 288605 were women.

The answer keys for the same were released on the official website on January 15. OMR sheets for the candidates were made available from January 9, 2018. The results are available on bseh.org.in.

How to download HTET 2017 result

Go to bseh.org.in

On the homepage, click on indiaresult link

You'll be directed to indiaresult.com website

Click on HTET 2017 results

Enter required details

Submit

Take a printout

