HSSC written exam postponed; Check new exam date here

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Dec 27: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has postponed the written exam for the recruitment on the posts of fire station officer and sub-fire officer. The exam will be held on January 12. HSSC will conduct the exam at Panchkula.

The exam for Fire Station Officer post will be held in the morning session from 10.30 am to 12 noon and reporting time for the exam is 8.30 am. For the Sub-Fire Officer post, the exam will be held in the afternoon session from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and the reporting time is 1 pm.

Admit cards for both the exams will be released on January 8, 2019. The card will be released in the official website - hssc.gov.in from January 8 onwards.

The official update from the Commissio read: 'The exams were initially scheduled for January 4. '...the Commission has postponed the said written exam, optical mark reader, (OMR sheets based) on administrative ground for urban local bodies-cum-fire service department, Haryana.'