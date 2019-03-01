HSSC TGT recruitment 2019: 778 vacancies for Sanskrit Teachers; How to apply online

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 1: HSSC recruitment 2019 notification for 778 job openings for TGTs (Trained Graduate Teachers) has been released on official website.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission or HSSC has vacancy of 778 posts for TGT Sanskrit. HSSC TGT recruitment 2019 selection will be based on Written Examination. The application form started on February 22, 2019, and the last date to apply for HSSC TGT openings is March 25, 2019.

Click Here for official HSSC TGT recruitment 2019 notification.

HSSC TGT Sanskrit recruitment 2019 Exam Date:

HSSC TGT Sanskrit Exam Date 2019 has not yet been announced. Once announced, it will be out on www.hssc.gov.in. The selection for HSSC 778 Sanskrit Teacher posts will be done on the basis of written exam and there shall be no interview. The scheme of marks in respect of selection to TGT posts shall comprise of total 100 marks. The written examination will be either on OMR Sheet based or online computer based (CBT).

HSSC Sanskrit TGT 2019 Vacancies:

HSSC TGT Sanskrit 2019 number of vacancies (Rest Haryana) - 615

HSSC TGT Sanskrit 2019 number of vacancies (Mewat Cadre) - 163

Steps to apply for HSSC TGT Sanskrit openings 2019:

Click here to register first.

to register first. Fill up information and then Registration No. and Password will be generated.

Using Registration No. and Password login Here

Fill in the information

Submit

Take printout of acknowledgement.