    Chandigarh, Feb 01: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the written exam result for the post of Sub Inspector (Male). Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results from the official website of HSSC.

    HSSC Sub Inspector Exam Result announced: Check details

    HSSC conducted the written examination for Sub Inspector (Male and Female) examination on December 2, 2018. The Physical Screening Test of the selected candidates will be held on February 11, 2019.

    "The candidates are advised to download the Admit Card for Physical Screening Test from the website of the Commission on/after 08.02.2019 and report at 07.00 A.M. as per schedule mentioned in the admit card for Physical Standard Test," said the Commission.

    HSSC Sub Inspector Exam Result: How to check

    • Go to the official website of HSSC- hssc.gov.in
    • Click on the notification which says 'HSSC SI (Male & Female result)
    • The PDF will open on the screen.
    • Check your results and download for future reference.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 16:35 [IST]
