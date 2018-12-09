HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 released: Check direct links here
New Delhi, Dec 9: The HSSC Group D answer keys 2018 have been released. The same is available on the official website.
The HSSC had invited the applications for various Group D posts through HSSC Group D Advt. No. 4/2018 for 18,218 vacancies. The answer keys are available on www.hssc.gov.in/.
HSSC Group D answer key 2018 links:
HSSC Group D (10.11.2018 Morning And Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1209_1_1_ME-10.pdf)
HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1210_1_1_M.pdf)
HSSC Group D (11.11.2018 Evening) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1211_1_1_E.pdf)
HSSC Group D (17.11.2018 Morning ) Answer Key 2018 (www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/PublicNotices/1212_1_1_M.pdf)
How to download the HSSC Group D Answer Keys 2018:
- Go to www.hssc.gov.in
- Click on the link that reads: Advt. No. 4/2018
- A new page (homepage of Group D) will appear on your screen
- Click on the link given below on the page, "Download answer keys".
- Download
- Take a printout