HSSC Group D 2018 Exam admit card for November exam on this date

By Vikash Aiyappa
    New Delhi, Oct 12: The admit card for the HSSC Group D 2018 Exam will be released soon. Once released, the admit card for the November 10 and 11 exams will be
    available on the official website.

    The exam will be held to fill 18,218 vacancies. The registration window was closed on September 18 and the exam will be held in two sessions - morning 10:30 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session with 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

    The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination (90 marks) and experience (10 marks).

    The written exam will be of total 100 marks and will comprise of 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes. It will be divided into two portions:

    • 75 per cent weightage for general awareness, reasoning, maths, science, English, Hindi or concerned subject
    •  A total of 25 per cent is the weightage for history, current affairs. literature, geography, civics, environment, culture of Haryana Socio-economic criteria and experience will carry 10 marks. The candidates should clear the Class 10 examination from a recognised board with Hindi/ Sanskrit as one of the subjects. The HSSC Group D 2018 Exam admit card will be released on October 29. Once released it will be available on hssc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:51 [IST]
