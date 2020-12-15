YouTube
    Hrithik Roshan's imposter FIR transferred to crime branch

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 14: Four years after Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint against an unknown imposter for allegedly speaking to actress Kangana Ranaut on his behalf using an email ID, the case has been transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU), a Mumbai Crime branch official said on Monday.

    Recently, Roshan's counsel had approached Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case, he said.

    In 2016, on the complaint of the actor, a case of cheating by personation (419) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act was registered against an unknown imposter at the Cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

    Former Minister Roshan Baig gets bail in IMA case

    The police forensic expert was then unable to establish any facts about the email ID as it was located in the USA, and submitted a NIL report in June 2017.

    The CIU is currently probing the high-profile TRP rigging case. Earlier, in December 2014, Roshan had filed a complaint claiming that an unknown person was talking to his fans using the email-ID hroshan@email.com, and with the actress (Ranaut).

    Roshan and Ranaut had been at loggerheads at that time over some comments made by her against the former. Roshan and Ranaut had then slapped legal notices on each other.

