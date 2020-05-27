HRD to come up with announcement for students who are not in same district of board exam centre

India

New Delhi, May 27: Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Human Resource Development said on Wednesday that the ministry is going to announce major norms for the board examinations appearing students who are not staying in the same district of the exam centre.

The announcement expected to come in today evening, according to the Minister's tweet.

MHA permits states to conduct Class 10, 12 board exams

On May 20, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct the pending Board exam 2020 for classes 10th and 12th that was stopped due to the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

" Taking into consideration the academic interest of a large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th and 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc for their safety," twitted Home Minister Amit Shah.

Following are the steps that have been taken for conducting board exams:

No exam centre will be permitted in the containment zone.

Wearing face mask by teachers, students and staff will be mandatory.

There shall be provision for thermal screening, sanitisation and social distancing in all the examination centres.

In view of the examination to be conducted by different boards, examination schedule should be staggered.

Special buses may be arranged by the States and UTs for the transportation of the students to the examination centre.

Universities, colleges and schools across the nation have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to stem the COVID-19 outbreak.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which was extended till May 3.

According to HRD Ministry officials, whenever schools and colleges reopen, proper social distancing norms will have to be followed as health and safety of students has to be the priority.