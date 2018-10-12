HRD seeks report from AMU over alleged prayer meeting held for slain terrorist Manan Wani

New Delhi, Oct 12: The Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has sought a report from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over the prayer meeting held at the varsity for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, who was killed by the security forces in north Kashmir.

The AMU has already initiated an internal inquiry into the matter and reportedly suspended three students.

Some Kashmiri students of the AMU on Thursday gathered near Kennedy Hall in the campus to hold funeral prayers for Wani, said reports. The varsity authorities and student were quick to intervene and stopped the Kashmiri students from holding the funeral meeting or Namaz-e-Janaza.

"Namaz-e-Janaza* did not happen. Show-cause notice issued to nine. Inquiry committee has been set up. Disciplinary action initiated," said Member-in-charge, PRO Department of the AMU, as per ANI report.

AMU students union president Faizul Hasan told PTI that he had always championed the cause of freedom of speech but any act of treason or terror was unacceptable to the union. He said they will not allow the university to be defamed by any person who indulges in such unlawful activity.

"I got to know around 3 pm that few students were planning namaz-e-janaza for Mannan Wani. I immediately went to the hall where they had planned the prayer meet. I initially requested them not to perform prayers for a terrorist but they were insistent. The university administration also intervened but the students were not listening," Hassan said.

"The campus environment became so tensed that few general students got angry and threatened them that if they went ahead with prayers then they would have to face consequences. I said there was no need for violence. And later, they cancelled the prayers," he added.

Wani, a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in January this year. Wani, who belongs to Tikipora in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, went missing in the first week of January. He was supposed to return home on January 6, but failed to do so.

The recruitment of Wani came at a time, when the government had blamed unemployment as the prime reason for terrorism. Wani was a scholar and with his recruitment, the Hizbul Mujahideen sought to drive across the point that even the employed and educated are taking up arms for a cause.