  • search
Trending Karnataka By-polls Unnao
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HRD Ministry not likely to interfere in JNU fee hike issue, may facilitate resolution

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 09: The government is unlikely to make a direct intervention to resolve the issue between JNU administration and students protesting against hike in hostel fees, official sources said on Monday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The HRD Ministry may "facilitate" a resolution but will not issue any "directive", they said. "Issuing a directive may be undermining their autonomy. We will facilitate the resolution rather than directly interfering in it," an official source said.

    The ministry last month set up a three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normalcy in JNU and mediate between students and university administration.

    The panel has submitted its report but the ministry is yet to take a call on it. The ministry last week asked the high-powered committee appointed by it to compare the hostel fee structure of JNU, after the second rollback, with other central universities.

    HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed Lok Sabha on Monday the government has not directed any central university to increase fees. His comment came on a day police lathicharged JNU students when they tried to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet the president and urge him to ensure the hike in hostel fee is completely rolled back.

    JNU protest: Police resort to lathicharge after clash with students

    The JNU administration on the other hand said in a statement the students have been invited for a talk but they have been "spreading false statements and not attending the meeting".

    The students have been protesting for over a month inside the campus against the hostel fee hike and have also called for a boycott of the upcoming semester exams, despite repeated appeals by the administration asking them to return to classes.

    More HRD MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    hrd ministry jnu

    Story first published: Monday, December 9, 2019, 21:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue