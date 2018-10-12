India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

HPTET 2018 results declared, how to check on www.hpbose.org

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 12: The HPTET 2018 results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    HPTET 2018 results declared, how to check on www.hpbose.org

    The results for various posts including JBT, TGT, LT - Shastri, Urdu, etc. were released on 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th September 2018, for candidates aspiring to qualify the Himachal Pradesh TET exam.

    HPBOSE had conducted the TET 2018 last month, September for TGT (Arts), TGT (Medical), TGT (non-medical), Language Teachers, Shastri, Urdu, and Punjabi subjects. The TET exam for the JBT was conducted on September 2 and the Punjabi subject was conducted on September 9. The results of the remaining subjects will most likely be out soon. The results are available on hpbose.org.

    How to check check HPTET 2018 Result:

    • Go to hpbose.org
    • Click on the HPTET Results 2018 link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    himachal pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue